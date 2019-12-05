Flurries and showers are likely today, followed by a dry, cold weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated