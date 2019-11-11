Low pressure will swing through the area today into Wednesday, bringing precipitation and cold temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 precipitaiton. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 25 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 5:05 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.