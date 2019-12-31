Rain and snow will dominate the weather over the next few days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended ForecastSunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 34 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.