This week will feature mild-to-cool temperatures and more dry days than wet.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 59 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 40 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 6:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)