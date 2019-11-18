Weak high pressure is expected to bring more seasonable temperatures for the middle of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 54 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.