The work week starts cold and windy, but will gradually warm over the next few days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 10 degrees; noon, 22 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 5:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.