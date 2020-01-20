The work week starts cold and windy, but will gradually warm over the next few days.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 10 degrees; noon, 22 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

