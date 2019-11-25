Thanks to high pressure, the first half of the week will feature fair weather and much higher than normal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 53 degrees. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Breezy.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended ForecastFriday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.