High pressure will build into the region today with diminishing winds. Clouds will return to the area Monday as a slow moving frontal boundary remains just south of Pennsylvania. Temperatures will continue to be above normal through mid week.
Progressland Outlook
Today, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday night, a chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday night, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Extended forecast
Friday, a chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night, snow and sleet. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday, rain, snow, and sleet. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night, snow. Low around 20. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday, a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33, degrees; noon 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:08 p.m.
Moon: waning gibbous, 89 percent of visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)