Rain showers today will dampen the April-like warmth to start the week. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler into the second half of the week, but still slightly above average for this time of year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers. High near 53 degrees. South wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.