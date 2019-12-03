A few fast-moving disturbances are expected over the next few days but overall the weather is expected to be cool, dry and breezy.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Friday: A chance of sprinkles after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.

Friday night: A chance of flurries before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 52 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags