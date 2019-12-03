A few fast-moving disturbances are expected over the next few days but overall the weather is expected to be cool, dry and breezy.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Friday: A chance of sprinkles after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of flurries before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 52 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.