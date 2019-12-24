Mild weather is expected to continue through the end of the week, until a cold front sweeps the area Sunday night or Monday, bringing chillier temperatures and rain and snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of drizzle or light rain with patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m.
Moon: New moon.