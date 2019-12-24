Mild weather is expected to continue through the end of the week, until a cold front sweeps the area Sunday night or Monday, bringing chillier temperatures and rain and snow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of drizzle or light rain with patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Moon: New moon.

