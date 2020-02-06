Light to moderate snow will overtake the region today, followed by a gradual warming over the weekend, changing the snow to rain

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow, mainly in the morning. High near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of one to three inches possible.

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.

Sunday night: Snow showers, gradually turning to rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended ForecastMonday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.

Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

