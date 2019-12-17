An arctic cold front will sweep through the region today, bringing snow showers and isolated snow squalls, before high pressure builds near the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.