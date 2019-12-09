Temperatures are expected to surge above normal today, followed by a sharply colder trend Wednesday into Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers before 8 a.m., then rain likely between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m.. High near 47 degrees. West wind around 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 3 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40percent.
Saturday: A chance of rain showers and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.