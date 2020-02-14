Arctic air brings cold temperatures and frigid wind chills to the area. While quite common for this time of year, the brief cold snap will feel colder than usual given the mild winter season thus far.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. South wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight, gradually turning back to rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain, gradually turning to snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 10 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
Sunset: 5:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 55 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.