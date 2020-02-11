An unsettled weather pattern will continue for the next several days, bringing alternating snow and rain to the region.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Snow in the evening, gradually turning to rain as the night goes on. Low around 32 degrees. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely throughout the day, then a chance of snow and freezing rain late in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers later in the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Repor
t
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 5:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.