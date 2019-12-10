The weather is expected to be bright and clear today and tomorrow, followed by a rainy weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then rain. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Rain. High near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Rain likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.