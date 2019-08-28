Dry weather with near-average temperatures is expected through the end of the week, with partly cloudy, chilly nights.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 1% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

