Dry weather with near-average temperatures is expected through the end of the week, with partly cloudy, chilly nights.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 7:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)