Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 315 PM EDT. * AT 1221 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CLEARFIELD, WOODLAND, CURWENSVILLE, HYDE, PLYMPTONVILLE, ROCKTON, JEFFRIES, S.B. ELLIOT STATE PARK, MORRISDALE, WEST DECATUR, GRASSFLAT, MAHAFFEY, GRAMPIAN, KYLERTOWN, WALLACETON, LUMBER CITY AND CLEARFIELD-LAWRENCE AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. CAMPERS AND HIKERS SHOULD AVOID STREAMS OR CREEKS. &&