Scattered thunderstorms are possible today. Drier weather will be moving in later this week and the warm weather will remain for a few days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night:A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; 12 p.m., 77 degrees; 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 0% of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)