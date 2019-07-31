Scattered thunderstorms are possible today. Drier weather will be moving in later this week and the warm weather will remain for a few days.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light northeast wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night:A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; 12 p.m., 77 degrees; 5 p.m., 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 0% of the Moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

Tags