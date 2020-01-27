A few more days with weather similar to today are expected, and precipitation looks unlikely until the weekend.

Progressland OutlookToday: Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.

Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

