A few more days with weather similar to today are expected, and precipitation looks unlikely until the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 5:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.