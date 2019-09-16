High pressure will build in from the north and bring a very long stretch of dry weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)