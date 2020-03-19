Showers are expected for today, with thunderstorms later in the day possible as a strong cold front sweeps through the area.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon and evening. High near 67 degrees. Southwest wind 13 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night: Snow likely overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: A chance of rain early, turning to snow overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Moon: Waning Crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.