Showers are expected for today, with thunderstorms later in the day possible as a strong cold front sweeps through the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon and evening. High near 67 degrees. Southwest wind 13 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Sunday night: Snow likely overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain early, turning to snow overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 7:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.