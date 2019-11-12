Winter threatens imminent arrival this week, with cold days and bitter nights.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Breezy and quite cold with times of clouds and sun. High around 30 degrees.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold, with a low around 20 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high around 42 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low about 24 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and cold, with a low around 19 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Sunny and cold, with a high around 35 degrees.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and cold, with a high around 19 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high about 41 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 4:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.