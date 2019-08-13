Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but it will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Progressland OutlookToday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local report

The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; 12 p.m., 76 degrees; 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 8:14 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

