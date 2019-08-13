Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but it will be mostly sunny throughout the day.
Progressland OutlookToday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; 12 p.m., 76 degrees; 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)