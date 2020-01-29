High pressure centered over New England should ensure fair weather for the area through the end of the work week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Light south wind.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers early. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

