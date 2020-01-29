High pressure centered over New England should ensure fair weather for the area through the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers early. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 5:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.