Warm and humid conditions will stay through the middle of the week. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible due to low pressure moving through the area. Cooler, less humid, and drier weather will move into the area Thursday through Saturday.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended forecastFriday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; 12 p.m., 78 degrees; 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 78 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)