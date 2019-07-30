Today a cold front will slowly move into the area until later on Wednesday. The rest of the week will be very humid with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for today for Clearfield-Philiipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; 12 p.m., 73 degrees; 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: New Moon
(U.S. Naval Observatory)