Cool, dry weather today will gradually turn warm and rainy as we head into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m., mixing with sleet after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Rain showers likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 7 a.m. before turning to rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 12 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:03 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.