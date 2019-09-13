A new frontal system will arrive in the region today, bringing a chance of showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: Full moon at 12:33 a.m.
(U.S Naval Observatory)