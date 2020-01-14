Mild temperatures will continue for a couple of days, but the air will turn colder by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of rain from 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers likely after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. South wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Snow, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday night: Rain and snow. Low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 5:10 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.