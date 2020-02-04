After a brief taste of spring early this week, a sharp cold front will sag southeast, bringing colder temperatures and wintry weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of light snow in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Snow and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain, gradually turning to freezing rain around midnight Low around 28 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain in the morning, then showers likely after 1 p.m. High near 47 degrees. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, gradually turning to snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.