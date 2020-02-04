Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.