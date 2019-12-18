A brief arctic front will bring chilly temperatures for today and tomorrow, before temperatures moderate in time for the weekend, with mild weather to last right up to Christmas Eve.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 47 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.