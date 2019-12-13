High pressure will briefly build into the area late in the weekend, then another weaker area of low pressure will arrive early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 41 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 8 p.m. Low around 29 degrees. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Rain and snow. Low around 28 percent. Chance of precipitation is 80 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.