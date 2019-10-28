After a few fair days, a new frontal system will move through the region tonight and tomorrow, bringing blustery and cooler conditions for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance (around 20 percent) of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Rain before 2 a.m., then showers after 2 a.m. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 53 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:41 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.