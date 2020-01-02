Rain will turn to light snow over the next few days as the temperatures chill slightly.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly before noon. Areas of fog before noon. High near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Areas of fog. Low around 39 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 46 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: A chance of light snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 45 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 53 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.