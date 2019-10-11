A weak cold front will sweep across the area this afternoon, followed by a dry pattern through early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Areas of frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 6:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)