A weak cold front will sweep across the area this afternoon, followed by a dry pattern through early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Areas of frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 6:38 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

Tags