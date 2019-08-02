Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend due to a slow moving disturbance and a surface front over the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.
Sunset: 8:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)