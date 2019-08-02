Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend due to a slow moving disturbance and a surface front over the area.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; 5 p.m., 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 8:28 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

