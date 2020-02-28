This weekend’s pleasant weather will turn chillier as a slow moving cold front approaches early next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Showers, mainly in the afternoon. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 25 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 6:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.