This weekend’s pleasant weather will turn chillier as a slow moving cold front approaches early next week.

Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: Showers, mainly in the afternoon. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 25 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 6:04 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

