A southwest flow of air will bring slowly moderating temperatures today and tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 41 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.
Sunset: 4:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.