A southwest flow of air will bring slowly moderating temperatures today and tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 41 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

