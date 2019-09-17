The rest of the week is expected to feature dry, pleasant, and mostly sunny weather, with foggy mornings, comfortable afternoons, and cool nights.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees. Light east wind.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Local Repor

t

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Moon: Waning Gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

Tags