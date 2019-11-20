Fair weather is expected for today, followed by rain as we head into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Rain likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.