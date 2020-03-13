Seasonably cool conditions are expected for the weekend and Monday before temperatures climb back to well above normal again next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. North wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Moon: Waning Gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

