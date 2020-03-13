Seasonably cool conditions are expected for the weekend and Monday before temperatures climb back to well above normal again next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. North wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
Moon: Waning Gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.