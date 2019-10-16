Cool, blustery weather is expected for today and tomorrow, followed by a warmer, drier weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Northwest wind around 18 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 6:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)