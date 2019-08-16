Low pressure could cause some showers today. The temperatures will be around the normal for this time of year and it will also be humid. Hot and humid weather is expected for the late weekend and into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.
Sunset: 8:10 p.m.
Moon: Waning Gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)