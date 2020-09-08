Today remains hot before a cold front pushes into the area tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 7:32 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.