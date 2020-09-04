High pressure will supply the area with fair weather and much lower humidity that will last through the long holiday weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.