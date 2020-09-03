A significant cold front should arrive early Friday, followed by high pressure for the holiday weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.