Much-needed rain has finally arrived in the area, bringing with it cooler temperatures which will remain into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 58 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 6:57 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.