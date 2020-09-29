Much-needed rain has finally arrived in the area, bringing with it cooler temperatures which will remain into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 58 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

Tags