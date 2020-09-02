A weakening cold front pushes across the area today, followed by a more significant cold front tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrese.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 7:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.