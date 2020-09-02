A weakening cold front pushes across the area today, followed by a more significant cold front tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrese.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags