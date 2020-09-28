Our summery weather comes to an abrupt halt today, with a cool, wet end expected to September.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers. High near 62 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 48 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 60 degrees, and 5 p.m., 60 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
Sunset: 6:58 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.